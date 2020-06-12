Canada joins International Coalition for the Sahel

Ottawa, Ontario (STL.News) Global Affairs Canada The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, today announced that Canada will join the International Coalition for the Sahel. Minister Champagne will participate in the coalition’s Small Group of Foreign Ministers.

During virtual meetings with their respective counterparts, Minister Champagne and Minister Sajjan reiterated Canada’s commitment to support the countries in the Sahel in advancing their priorities for peace and security, economic and social development, inclusive governance, gender equality and climate change.

The ministers also highlighted Canada’s commitment to international assistance in the Sahel, and underlined Canada’s engagement in contributing to international efforts to stabilize the region, by participating in operations, exercises, and capacity-building initiatives.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE