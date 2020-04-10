Camp Verde Man Ellias Clint Thompson Sentenced to 106 Months in Prison for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) – On March 2, Ellias Clint Thompson, 29, of Camp Verde, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan to 106 months in federal prison.

In December 2019, Thompson pleaded guilty to Failure to Register as a Convicted Sex Offender in case number CR-19-8228. Thompson also admitted to violating conditions of his lifetime supervised release in two prior cases, CR-16-8198 and CR-13-8200. Upon release from prison, Thompson will remain on supervised release for life.

On May 17, 2019, while on supervised release in the 2013 and 2016 cases, Thompson absconded from a residential re-entry center. He then failed to register as a sex offender as required. Thompson is an enrolled member of the Yavapai Apache Nation.

The Yavapai-Apache Police Department and the United States Marshals Service conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina Covault, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

