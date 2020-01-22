California Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detective, Amber Leist

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) California Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Detective Amber Joy Leist:

“Jennifer and I were saddened to learn of the tragic death of Detective Amber Leist. Her compassion for others and commitment to help those in need never wavered. Our thoughts and condolences are with her family, friends and colleagues.”

Detective Leist, 41, was struck and killed by a vehicle on January 12, 2020 in Los Angeles. Detective Leist saw an elderly woman fall in the roadway while attempting to cross the street and immediately stopped her vehicle and assisted the woman off of the roadway. Detective Leist was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle as she returned to her car.

Detective Leist served with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for 12 years. She is survived by two sons.

In honor of Detective Leist, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.