California Governor Newsom Signs Legislation

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation

SACRAMENTO (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has signed several bills, including budget-implementing legislation. AB 179, the Budget Act of 2022, implements funding for key priorities, including $315 million General Fund over two years to help implement California’s Extreme Heat Action Plan and major funding to advance the state’s drought response, wildfire and forest resilience efforts, Zero-Emission Vehicle programs and expanded parks access.

AB 209, the energy trailer bill, enacts important investments to support clean energy and energy reliability and affordability. The legislation directs funding from the $8 billion in energy investments in this year’s state budget to programs focused on building decarbonization, industrial decarbonization, strategic energy reliability resources, off-shore wind infrastructure, equitable access to solar and storage systems, long duration storage projects, and more.

A full list of bills signed by the Governor can be found below:

AB 151 by the Committee on Budget – State employment: State Bargaining units: agreements: compensation and benefits.

AB 179 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Budget Act of 2022.

AB 209 by the Committee on Budget – Energy and climate change.

AB 1680 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Transportation: San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District: policing responsibilities.

AB 1912 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – Emergency apportionments: closure and consolidation requirements.

AB 1959 by the Committee on Agriculture – Food and agriculture: omnibus bill.

AB 1974 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Correctional facilities: service of process.

AB 2130 by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo County) – Emergency medical services: training.

AB 2293 by the Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials – Carpenter-Presley-Tanner Hazardous Substance Account Act: recodification.

AB 2327 by the Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials – Carpenter-Presley-Tanner Hazardous Substance Account Act: conforming revisions.

AB 2595 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Juveniles: dependency: jurisdiction of the juvenile court.

AB 2669 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Youth service organizations: child abuse and neglect prevention.

AB 2887 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Public resources: Sales and Use Tax Law: exclusions.

SB 895 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Solid waste: nonprofit convenience zone recycler: definition.

SB 973 by Senator Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – State Supplementary Program: administration.

Read more news related to California: