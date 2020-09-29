California Governor Newsom Declares State of Emergency in Napa, Sonoma and Shasta Counties

Governor Newsom Declares State of Emergency in Napa, Sonoma and Shasta Counties, Requests Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Bolster Response to Fires Across State

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation for the counties of Napa, Sonoma and Shasta due to the Glass and Zogg fires, which have burned tens of thousands of acres, destroyed homes and critical infrastructure and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents. The Governor today also sent a letter to the President requesting a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local wildfire response and recovery efforts in the counties of Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Mendocino, San Bernardino, San Diego and Siskiyou.

California previously secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the state’s emergency response to the Northern California wildfires as well as Fire Management Assistance Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the state’s ongoing response to fires burning across the state. Governor Newsom has declared a statewide emergency due to the widespread fires and extreme weather conditions, activated the State Operations Center to its highest level and signed an executive order to streamline recovery efforts in communities impacted by the devastating fires.

