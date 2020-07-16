California Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 7.15.20

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Eric Hirata, 49, of Elk Grove, has been appointed director of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, where he has been chief deputy director since 2017 and has served in several positions since 1996. Hirata served as deputy division chief at the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control from 2009 to 2017, where he was project manager from 2008 to 2009, legislative director from 2006 to 2008, district administrator from 2005 to 2006, supervising agent from 2002 to 2005, agent at the Special Operations Unit, Northern Division Office from 2001 to 2002, agent at the Special Operations Unit, Southern Division Office from 1999 to 2001, and agent at the Inglewood District Office from 1996 to 1999. He earned a Master of Public Administration degree from California State University, Stanislaus. Hirata is a member of the California Peace Officers Association, National Liquor Law Enforcement Association, Sacramento Asian Peace Officers Association, Asian Pacific State Employees Association, and the Asian Pacific State Employees Association Foundation. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $194,000. Hirata is registered without party preference.

Louis J. Bruhnke, 59, of Fortuna, has been appointed chief deputy director at the Emergency Medical Services Authority. Bruhnke has served as associate director at the North Coast Emergency Medical Services Agency since 1998 and has been a flight paramedic for Cal-Ore Life Flight since 2011. He was a paramedic for City Ambulance of Eureka from 1996 to 2016. Bruhnke was a paramedic on the Hoopa Valley Reservation from 1996 to 2010. He earned a Master of Arts degree in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $156,756. Bruhnke is a Democrat.

Jennifer Rumberger, 46, of San Francisco, has been appointed deputy commissioner of legal at the Department of Business Oversight, where she has served as attorney IV since 2015 and was attorney III from 2007 to 2015. Rumberger was staff counsel at the California Department of Financial Institutions from 2004 to 2007. She was a litigation associate at Cooley LLP from 1998 to 2002. Rumberger earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $178,008. Rumberger is registered without party preference.

