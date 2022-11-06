Buy Safari Industries (India), target price Rs 2457: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has buy call on Safari Industries (India) Ltd. with a target price of Rs 2457. The current market price of (India) Ltd. is Rs 1853.4 .

Safari Industries (India) Ltd., incorporated in the year 1980, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 4395.35 Crore) operating in Plastics sector.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Luggage Items and Scrap for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 317.39 Crore, up 7.62 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 294.93 Crore and up 66.52 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 190.60 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 25.94 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Sudhir Jatia, Mr.Punkajj Lath, Mr.Dalip Sehgal, Mrs.Vijaya Sampath, Mr.Rahul Kanodia, Mr.Piyush Goenka, Mr.Sumeet Nagar, Mr.Gaurav Sharma. Company has Lodha & Co. as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 2 Crore shares outstanding.





Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 47.24 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 16.1 per cent, DIIs 11.89 per cent.

