Buy Jubilant Ingrevia, target price Rs 593: HDFC Securities

Securities has buy call on with a target price of Rs 593. The current market price of Jubilant Ingrevia is Rs 555.15. HDFC Securities recommended to keep stop loss at Rs 534.

Jubilant Ingrevia, incorporated in the year 2019, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 8841.70 Crore) operating in Chemicals sector.

Jubilant Ingrevia key Products/Revenue Segments include Other Operating Revenue and Sale of services for the year ending 31-Mar-2021.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 1310.87 Crore, up 11.48 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 1175.90 Crore and up 6.62 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 1229.53 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 84.32 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Shyam S Bhartia, Ms.Sudha Pillai, Ms.Ameeta Chatterjee, Mr.Siraj Azmat Chaudhry, Mr.Pradeep Banerjee, Mr.Arun Seth, Mr.Arjun Shanker Bhartia, Mr.Priyavrat Bhartia, Mr.Anil Khubchandani, Mr.Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, Mr.Hari S Bhartia, Mr.Sushil Kumar Roongta. Company has Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 16 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale



Stock price has been in an uptrend as per the positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 51.47 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 10.19 per cent, DIIs 2.36 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.