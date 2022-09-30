Buy Ashok Leyland, target price Rs 175: BNP Paribas

has buy call on . with a target price of Rs 175. The current market price of Ashok Leyland Ltd. is Rs 147.7.

Ashok Leyland Ltd., incorporated in the year 1948, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 43181.61 Crore) operating in Auto sector.

Ashok Leyland Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Commercial Vehicles, Spare Parts & Others, Sale of services, Engine & Gensets, Ferrous Castings, Scrap, Export Incentives, Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 7248.49 Crore, down -27.21 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 9957.95 Crore and up 76.65 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 4103.27 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 68.05 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 51.54 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 15.03 per cent, DIIs 21.74 per cent.