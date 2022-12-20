Buy Apollo Tyres, target price Rs 332: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has buy call on with a target price of Rs 332. The current market price of Apollo Tyres is Rs 328. ICICI Direct recommended to keep stop loss at Rs 324.9. The time period for the call suggested by the brokerage is intraday.

Apollo Tyres, incorporated in the year 1972, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 20863.07 Crore) operating in Tyres sector.

Apollo Tyres key Products/Revenue Segments include Tyres, Tubes & Flaps, Other Operating Revenue and Scrap for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 5962.90 Crore, up .17 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 5952.61 Crore and up 16.78 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 5106.21 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 194.35 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Onkar S Kanwar, Ms.Lakshmi Puri, Mr.Francesco Gori, Mr.Vinod Rai, GeneralBikram Singh, Mr.Vikram S Mehta, Mr.Robert Steinmetz, Mr.Akshay Chudasama, Mr.Sunam Sarkar, Mrs.Pallavi Shroff, Mr.Francesco Crispino, Mr.Satish Sharma, Mr.Neeraj Kanwar, Mr.Vishal Mahadevia. Company has Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 64 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

Short term consolidation breakout and higher base above 20 dayEMA, signalling continuation of the up move.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 37.34 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 24.72 per cent, DIIs 17.74 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.