Buy Ahluwalia Contracts (India), target price Rs 485: Axis Securities

Axis Securities has buy call on Ahluwalia Contracts (India) with a target price of Rs 485. The current market price of (India) is Rs 420.6.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd., incorporated in the year 1979, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 2831.56 Crore) operating in Construction sector.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Contract Revenue, Scrap, Property Development and Lease Rentals for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 629.41 Crore, up 2.10 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 616.45 Crore and down -10.71 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 704.94 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 39.16 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

With favourable attributes such as a strong and diversified order book position, healthy bidding pipeline, order inflows, asset-light model, emerging opportunities in the construction space, and efficient and timely execution supported by high ROE and ROCE of ~20%,the brokerage expects the company to generate healthyfree cash flows moving ahead and deliver Revenue/EBITDA/APAT growth of 15%/22%/27% CAGR over FY22-FY24E.Currently, the stock is trading at 13x and11x FY23E and FY24E EPS. It values the company at 13x FY24E EPS to arrive at the TP of Rs485/share, implying an upside potential of 20% from the current levels.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 55.32 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 12.28 per cent, DIIs 27.45 per cent.

