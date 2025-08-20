Walmart Recalls Great Value Frozen Shrimp Over Radioactive Contamination Concerns

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) – Walmart has initiated a recall of its popular Great Value frozen raw shrimp following concerns raised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The recall comes after testing revealed traces of Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope, in certain shipments imported from Indonesia. While federal officials stress that the radiation levels detected do not pose an immediate public health emergency, the precautionary recall has sparked widespread consumer concern and renewed debate over food safety standards in the global seafood industry.

Discovery of Radioactive Contamination

The issue surfaced when CBP conducted routine inspections of imported seafood at major U.S. ports, including Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and Savannah. Testing revealed that shrimp shipments from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (BMS Foods), a supplier based in Indonesia, contained trace levels of Cesium-137 (Cs-137). This radioactive isotope is commonly associated with nuclear processes and can persist in the environment for decades.

The FDA confirmed that at least one sample of breaded shrimp from BMS Foods showed detectable levels of Cs-137. Although the measured concentration was approximately 68 becquerels per kilogram (Bq/kg)—far below the FDA’s threshold of 1,200 Bq/kg—regulators emphasized that continued monitoring and precautionary measures were necessary to safeguard the public.

Scope of the Recall

The recall affects specific Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp sold in Walmart stores across multiple states. According to the FDA, the affected shrimp were distributed in:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Louisiana

Missouri

Mississippi

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Texas

West Virginia

The identified lots include:

Lot 8005540-1

Lot 8005538-1

Lot 8005539-1

All of these products carry a best-by date of March 15, 2027. Consumers who purchased shrimp matching these codes are strongly advised not to eat them and instead return the packages to Walmart for a full refund.

Health and Safety Concerns

Radiation exposure at high levels is known to cause severe health risks, including an elevated likelihood of cancer and damage to DNA. However, experts stress that the amounts found in the recalled shrimp are well below dangerous levels.

The FDA explained that the Derived Intervention Level (DIL) for Cs-137 is 1,200 Bq/kg, nearly 18 times higher than the 68 Bq/kg detected in the Walmart samples. In other words, no evidence consuming these shrimp in the short term would cause radiation sickness or acute illness.

Nevertheless, long-term exposure—even at lower levels—can contribute to cumulative health risks. This is why officials acted quickly, urging Walmart to recall the products as a precautionary measure. The FDA emphasized that maintaining public confidence in the food supply requires swift and transparent action whenever contamination is detected.

Walmart’s Response

Walmart confirmed the recall and assured customers that affected products have been removed from store shelves. The company is offering full refunds to any customer who purchased the recalled shrimp.

“Customer safety is our top priority,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. “We are cooperating fully with the FDA and CBP to ensure that no unsafe products remain in our supply chain. Customers who purchased the identified shrimp lots should return them to the store for a refund or safely discard them.”

Regulatory Actions

The FDA has issued an import alert for BMS Foods, indicating that future shipments from the supplier will be subject to heightened scrutiny or may be denied entry until the company demonstrates compliance with U.S. safety standards.

Additionally, the FDA and CBP are coordinating with Indonesian food safety regulators to investigate the root cause of the contamination. Questions remain about whether the shrimp were exposed to radioactive material during farming, processing, or shipping.

This isn’t the first time imported seafood has drawn scrutiny from U.S. regulators. Past concerns have included the use of antibiotics, unsafe farming practices, and poor quality controls in overseas facilities.

Broader Implications for Consumers

The Walmart recall raises larger questions about the safety of imported seafood in general. The United States imports approximately 80–90 percent of its seafood supply, primarily from Asia. While global supply chains enable affordable seafood options, they also increase the risks of contamination and quality control lapses.

Consumer advocates argue that this recall highlights the importance of stricter inspection regimes. “The FDA and CBP caught this issue, but what about other shipments that aren’t tested as thoroughly?” asked one food safety expert. “We need to ensure that every product entering the U.S. meets the highest safety standards.”

What Consumers Should Do

Check your freezer. If you have Great Value frozen raw shrimp with lot codes 8005540-1, 8005538-1, or 8005539-1, and a best-by date of March 15, 2027, do not consume them. Return or dispose. Customers may return the shrimp to Walmart for a full refund or dispose of the product safely. Stay updated. The FDA continues to investigate and may issue additional advisories as new information becomes available. Consult your doctor if concerned. While the health risks are minimal, those with specific concerns should consult their healthcare provider.

Conclusion

While the radioactive contamination detected in Walmart’s Great Value shrimp appears to pose no immediate health threat, the recall serves as a crucial reminder of the challenges in maintaining food safety within a globalized supply chain. For Walmart, quick action helps preserve consumer trust. For regulators, the incident highlights the importance of vigilant inspection and international cooperation.

For consumers, the takeaway is straightforward: check your freezer, stay informed, and continue to demand high standards of food safety for your table.

