(STL.News) Driving without a front license plate in Missouri often seems like a minor issue, but it can lead to fines and tickets. Missouri has clear laws regarding vehicle identification, and failure to follow them could result in a police pull-over.

A front license plate is one of the two plates issued by the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR). One must be displayed on the front of the vehicle, and the other on the rear. The purpose is to help law enforcement identify vehicles easily from both directions.

What Is the Law About Front License Plates in Missouri?

According to the law, every registered vehicle in the state must display a license plate on the front and another on the rear. These license plates are to be very visible and kept clean and legible. Covering them with glass, plastic, or any material that blocks visibility is considered illegal and unacceptable.

When displayed correctly, front license plates help law enforcement officers quickly identify vehicles during emergencies, investigations, or accidents. In the end, it helps to improve safety in the state.

Missouri is one of 30 states that require two license plates to aid vehicle identification and prevent crime. According to the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR), failing to display a front plate correctly can result in a citation. The Missouri DOR clearly states that most registered vehicles in the state must have both front and rear plates visible at all times.

Why Does Missouri Require a Front License Plate?

The main reason Missouri requires a front plate is to make vehicle identification easier. Police officers, parking enforcement teams, and even toll systems rely on visible front plates to track or identify cars.

In short, having these plates ensures that vehicles can be easily identified from all possible angles. This is key to keeping Missouri roads safe and organized.

What Happens If You Don’t Have a Front License Plate in Missouri?

Driving without a front plate could get you stopped by the police. While it may not be a criminal offense, it is a traffic rule violation and can lead to a fine. The Missouri standard ticket amount for a missing license is $30; this may vary by jurisdiction and local laws, and it may increase for a first offense.

When you ignore a ticket for a missing plate, you may face higher penalties or fines. Additionally, it may affect your vehicle registration renewals and vehicle inspections. To avoid trouble, it’s best to install the plate as soon as you receive it. If your car doesn’t have a front plate mount, you should purchase one or request assistance from your dealership.

Final Thought

Driving without a front license plate in Missouri may not be a serious offense; however, it is a crime subject to fines and law enforcement action. Compliance with the law will not only keep you from getting fined but also enhance road safety.

