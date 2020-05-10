Bureau of Prisons: Inmate Michael Brookwalter Dies at FCI Elkton

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) On Monday, April 6, 2020, inmate Michael Brookwalter reported to the Health Services Department at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Elkton, in Lisbon, Ohio. Mr. Brookwalter was evaluated by institutional medical staff and treated for a fever and low oxygen saturation. Mr. Brookwalter was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. While at the local hospital, Mr. Brookwalter tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, he was placed on a ventilator. On Friday, May 8, 2020, Mr. Brookwalter, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Mr. Brookwalter was a 56 year-old male sentenced in the Central District of Illinois to a 210 month sentence for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Enticement of a Minor. He had been in custody at FCI Elkton since September 18, 2018.

FCI Elkton is a low security facility that currently houses 1961 male offenders, with an adjacent Federal Satellite Low which currently houses 406 low security male offenders.

