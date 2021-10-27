Bruce Sandidge Sentenced For Wire, Computer Fraud

Edgewood man, Charles Bruce Sandidge sentenced to two years in prison for wire and computer fraud

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Charles Bruce Sandidge, 40, of Edgewood, New Mexico, was sentenced in federal court on Oct. 22 to two years in prison for wire fraud and fraud in connection with computers. Sandidge pleaded guilty on Sept. 17, 2018.

According to his plea agreement and other court records, from Aug. 14, 2017, through Nov. 15, 2017, Sandidge defrauded a victim through unauthorized access to financial accounts. Through an ad on the Craig’s List website, the victim hired Sandidge to perform video photography and editing. The victim allowed Sandidge access to a personal computer to perform the work. Without permission or authorization, Sandidge accessed the victim’s Paypal account to transfer money to his own account, totaling approximately $135,650 in stolen money and fees.

In addition to his prison sentence, Sandidge must pay $97,298.98 in restitution and, upon his release from prison, will be subject to three years of supervised release.

The FBI investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly Brawley prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today