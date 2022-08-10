Bridgett Sentenced for Role in Drug Organization

New Jersey Woman, Bridgett Renettier Burrows Sentenced to More than Seven Years in Prison for Role in Drug Organization

A New Jersey woman who was caught transporting more than a kilogram of a heroin-fentanyl mixture was sentenced today to 90 months in prison for her role in a drug conspiracy. On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

According to court documents, the investigation identified Burrows as a drug courier routinely used by a source of supply from New Jersey. Burrows transported heroin from New Jersey to Wilmington, NC and Henderson, NC on multiple occasions between 2019 and 2020. On September 26, 2020, investigators learned that Burrows was traveling south from New Jersey on I-95 and I-85.

Surveillance was established and Burrows was observed committing a traffic violation. During the traffic stop in Warren County, NC, Burrows, who was accompanied by a minor child, acted nervously, and a K-9 sniff of the vehicle indicated positive for narcotics. The resulting search of the vehicle recovered 1.02 kilograms of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launders, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, and the Henderson Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Newby and Bryan Stephany prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today