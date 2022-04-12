Breon Peace’s Statement Regarding New Ghost Guns Rule

Statement of United States Attorney Breon Peace Regarding New Federal Ghost Guns Rule

(STL.News) In May 2021, the Justice Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued a proposed rule to curb the proliferation of ghost guns—privately made firearms that are increasingly being recovered at crime scenes across the United States. Ghost guns generally do not have a serial number placed on the frame or receiver of the firearm. As a result, law enforcement faces obstacles when trying to determine where, by whom, or when these deadly ghost guns were manufactured, and to whom they were sold or otherwise disposed.

Yesterday, following a thorough and extensive public comment period, the Department announced the final rule. We commend our law enforcement partners at ATF for this important, life-saving new rule. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York will use every tool at its disposal—both criminal and civil—to eliminate the scourge of illegal guns across New York City and across the country.

