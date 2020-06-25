Brandon Maloney Charged with Burglary, Fraudulent & Theft by NPD

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On June 24, 2020 at 5:34 p.m.., Nashua Police Department Patrol Officers arrested Brandon Maloney, age 22, of No Fixed Address, Nashua, New Hampshire on an active warrant. Brandon was charged with Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Class A Felony, Burglary, Class A Felony, and Theft By Unauthorized Taking, Class B Felony. Between March 31, 2020 and May 21, 2020, the Nashua Police Department received numerous theft from motor vehicle complaints. Items stolen from within the vehicles included various credit cards. The credit cards were then used fraudulently to obtain goods and services in an amount in excess of $1,500.00. Detectives within the Criminal Investigation Division were assigned to further these investigations. Detectives were able to identify Brandon Maloney as being responsible for the thefts and fraudulent use of the credit cards. Detectives were also able to determine Maloney had committed a burglary at a Nashua residence within that same time period. Detectives applied for and were granted a warrant for Maloney’s arrest.

