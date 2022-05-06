Bradley Todd Sentenced For Distributing Child Pornography

Maryville Man, Bradley Todd Dixon Sentenced To 109 Months In Prison For Distributing And Possessing Child Pornography

(STL.News) On May 5, 2022, Katherine A. Crytzer, United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee, sentenced Bradley Todd Dixon, age 37, to serve 109 months in federal prison for distributing and possessing child pornography. Following his imprisonment, Dixon will be supervised by the United States Probation Office for 15 years and will be required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives, works, or attends school.

According to the filed plea agreement, Dixon admitted that he distributed child pornography to others in 2016 and in 2020, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2522A(a)(2)(B), and possessed child pornography in 2018, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2252A(a)(5)(B). Forensic analyses of Dixon’s computer devices pursuant to federal search warrants uncovered images and videos and other evidence linking Dixon to the distribution of child pornography.

The case was jointly investigated by the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Morris represented the United States.

This case was brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, PSC marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

