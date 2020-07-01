BPD: Charles J. Dix Charged With Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 6/23/20 at approximately 0940 hours officers of the Brattleboro Police Dept. responded to a residence for a report of alcohol being furnished to a minor.

Upon arrival Officers spoke with the complainant who advised her father, Charles J. Dix 66, of Brattleboro provided her 17 year old son with alcohol the night prior. Dix was issued a citation to appear at the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division on 8/11/20.

