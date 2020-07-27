Boston Police Investigating Homicide in Conrad St. in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 2:08 AM on Sunday, July 26, 2020, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) responded to a radio call for shots fired in the area of Sumner Street and Conrad Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located ballistic evidence, but were unable to locate a victim. While on scene, BPD Operations made a broadcast that an adult male victim suffering life threatening gunshot wounds had been dropped off at a local hospital. The male victim was later pronounced deceased. The incident is believed to have occurred in the area Sumner Street and Conrad Street in Dorchester.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

