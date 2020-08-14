Boston Police Arrested Aaron Parsons for Murder of Sarah Dorany in 1271 Boylston Street

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 12:10 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a radio call for a cardiac arrest in the area of 1271 Boylston Street (Verb Hotel) in Boston. On arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult female victim. The victim was pronounced at the scene. The victim has since been identified as Sarah Dorany, 29-years-old, of Maynard.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, the manner of the victim’s death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, detectives assigned to the Boston Police Homicide Unit sought an arrest warrant for Aaron Parsons, 43-years-old, of Revere for the charges of Manslaughter and Engaging in Sexual Conduct for a Fee.

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, members of the BPD Fugitive Unit with assistance from the US Marshals Maine Violent Offender Task Force located and arrested the suspect in South Paris, Maine. The suspect was additionally charged with Fugitive from Justice and will be held at the Oxford County Jail until his arraignment and subsequent rendition.

