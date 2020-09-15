Border Patrol Agents Stop Two Narcotic Smuggling Attempts in Two Separate Events Over the Weekend

SALTON CITY, CA (STL.News) El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents working at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested three men suspected of smuggling narcotics on two separate events over the weekend.

The first incident occurred Saturday at approximately 12:20 p.m., when a man driving a black Hyundai Veloster along with a male passenger approached the checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle; agents directed the vehicle aside for further investigation.

Agents discovered 27 vacuumed-sealed packages concealed within a luggage case. The substance inside the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. Agents arrested the two men and took them for further processing.

The total weight of the methamphetamine discovered was approximately 30.80 pounds with an estimated street value of $69,302.

El Centro Sector turned over the driver, a 54-year-old United States citizen, the passenger, a 37-year-old United States citizen, the vehicle and the narcotics to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The second incident occurred Sunday at approximately 10:30 a.m., when a man driving a grey Ford F-250 approached the checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle; agents directed the vehicle aside for further investigation.

Agents discovered a large package concealed inside the manifold of the engine. The contents inside the package tested positive for the characteristics of heroin. Agents arrested the driver and took him for further processing.

The total weight of the heroin was approximately 14.77 pounds with an estimated street value of $187,600.

El Centro Sector turned over the driver, a 32-year-old United States citizen, the vehicle and the narcotics to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

