Border Patrol Agent Thwarts Assault at Local Eagle Pass, TX Restaurant

EAGLE PASS, TX (STL.News) A U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Eagle Pass Station stopped an assault on a local bystander, April 8.

“Dedication to duty, vigilance, and quick response prevented this dangerous situation from escalating further,” said Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Doyle E. Amidon Jr. “Our agents are trained to adapt to any situation and always stand ready to protect the citizens of our communities.”

In the early morning hours, an agent witnessed a female motorist being physically assaulted at a local drive-through restaraunt. The agent quickly intervened, and stopped a male subject from infliciting further harm on the motorist. The agent then summoned assistance and detained the subject until officers from the Eagle Pass Police Department arrived on scene.

The subject was taken into custody by the Eagle Pass Police Department and will be charged with resisting arrest and assault.