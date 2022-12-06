Boeing falls as Airbus warns aircraft deliveries will miss year-end target

Artyom_Anikeev Boeing (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday declined after rival planemaker Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) said it was unlikely to reach its year-end goal for deliveries of aircraft to carriers. Boeing (BA) fell 2.8% by 12:14 p.m. ET. Airbus delivered 68 jets in November, bringing its yearly total to 585. The final figure won’t be “materially short” of its target for about 700 commercial aircraft, Airbus said in a news release. “Taking into account the fact that this complex environment will persist longer than previously expected, Airbus will be adjusting the speed of the A320 family ramp-up to rate 65 for 2023 and 2024,” the company announced. “Airbus maintains the objective of reaching rate 75 by the middle of the decade.”