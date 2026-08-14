EL DORADO HILLS, CA – August 14, 2026 (STL.News) Blaize Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI) is facing a federal securities class action alleging the artificial intelligence computing company made materially false or misleading statements concerning customer contracts, including agreements involving NeoTensr and Starshine.

The lawsuit, Daniel v. Blaize Holdings, Inc., et al., Case No. 2:26-cv-08563, was filed Aug. 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, according to subsequent disclosures. Blaize has also disclosed the litigation in its securities filings.

The proposed class includes investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Blaize securities between July 18, 2025, and April 28, 2026, inclusive. Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff have until Oct. 5, 2026, according to multiple law firms issuing notices concerning the litigation.

The allegations have not been proven in court. Filing a securities class action does not establish liability, and Blaize and the individual defendants are entitled to contest the allegations.

Blaize Holdings Faces Securities Class Action – Lawsuit Focuses on Blaize Customer Agreements

The dispute centers partly on representations concerning Blaize’s business relationships with NeoTensr and Starshine.

Blaize develops AI-enabled computing hardware and software designed for edge computing and data-center environments. The company’s common stock trades on Nasdaq under the ticker BZAI.

In an SEC-filed prospectus dated May 5, Blaize said it had announced a contract with NeoTensr for up to $50 million in revenue during the first year, subject to NeoTensr issuing purchase orders. The company also said the potential $50 million was in addition to $23.8 million that Blaize said it earned in the fourth quarter of 2025 from a NeoTensr purchase order.

Importantly, Blaize’s prospectus warned investors that contracts with key customers, including NeoTensr and Starshine, did not include minimum purchase commitments and depended on customers issuing purchase orders. The company cautioned that those customers could reduce, defer, or stop purchasing products.

Those disclosures provide important context because the class-action complaint reportedly alleges that Blaize and certain executives made false or misleading statements or omitted material information relating to the company’s contracts with NeoTensr and Starshine.

Blaize Holdings Faces Securities Class Action – Short-Seller Report Triggered BZAI Stock Decline

Investor scrutiny intensified on April 28 when short seller Pelican Way Research published a report challenging Blaize’s relationship with NeoTensr.

The report alleged, among other things, that NeoTensr had been created only months before the transaction was announced and questioned the counterparty’s financial capacity and certain products displayed on its website.

Those claims originated with a short seller and should be treated as allegations, not independently established facts.

After the report’s publication, Blaize shares fell$0.26, or 12.04%, to close at $1.90 on April 28, according to several law-firm notices issued in connection with the investor litigation.

The decline became central to subsequent investigations by securities law firms and ultimately to the federal class action.

Blaize Holdings Faces Securities Class Action – Blaize Subsequently Raised About $35 Million

Days after the April 28 decline, Blaize moved forward with a public stock offering.

On May 5, the company entered into an underwriting agreement covering 18,918,918 shares of common stock at $1.85 per share, representing approximately $35 million in gross proceeds. The company estimated net proceeds of approximately $32.6 million after underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated expenses.

The May 5 prospectus reported that BZAI had closed at $2.31 per share that day.

Blaize said it intended to use proceeds primarily for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Rosen Law Firm Says It Filed the Action

The Rosen Law Firm announced Aug. 9 that it had filed a securities class action on behalf of investors who acquired Blaize securities during the July 18, 2025-April 28, 2026 class period.

Rosen’s notice confirms the Oct. 5, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

The lead plaintiff is generally the investor or group of investors the court appoints to represent the proposed class’s interests. Investors do not necessarily have to become lead plaintiff to potentially participate in a future recovery if a class is certified and the litigation ultimately produces a settlement or judgment.

No settlement or recovery is guaranteed.

Other Law Firms Involved With Blaize Investors

A growing number of securities and shareholder-rights firms have announced investigations, class-action notices or efforts to represent BZAI investors.

In addition to Rosen, firms that have publicly announced activity concerning Blaize include:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP — The firm issued the Aug. 13 investor notice that prompted this report, directing Blaize shareholders who suffered losses to contact the firm.

— The firm issued the Aug. 13 investor notice that prompted this report, directing Blaize shareholders who suffered losses to contact the firm. Robbins LLP — Robbins issued an Aug. 13 notice reminding investors that a class action had been filed for purchasers during the July 18, 2025-April 28, 2026 period.

— Robbins issued an Aug. 13 notice reminding investors that a class action had been filed for purchasers during the July 18, 2025-April 28, 2026 period. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP — GPWR has issued notices concerning Blaize investor claims and the class action, including the Oct. 5 deadline.

— GPWR has issued notices concerning Blaize investor claims and the class action, including the Oct. 5 deadline. Johnson Fistel PLLP — Johnson Fistel has notified BZAI investors of the pending class action and Oct. 5 lead plaintiff deadline.

— Johnson Fistel has notified BZAI investors of the pending class action and Oct. 5 lead plaintiff deadline. Faruqi & Faruqi LLP — The national securities firm has issued a BZAI deadline alert concerning the Blaize litigation.

— The national securities firm has issued a BZAI deadline alert concerning the Blaize litigation. The Portnoy Law Firm — Portnoy announced that the class action covers investors who purchased Blaize securities between July 18, 2025 and April 28, 2026 and cited the Oct. 5 deadline.

— Portnoy announced that the class action covers investors who purchased Blaize securities between July 18, 2025 and April 28, 2026 and cited the Oct. 5 deadline. Holzer & Holzer LLC — The Atlanta-based securities litigation firm issued an investor notice about the Blaize class action and the lead plaintiff deadline.

— The Atlanta-based securities litigation firm issued an investor notice about the Blaize class action and the lead plaintiff deadline. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz — The firm has issued multiple notices concerning the BZAI securities matter and the opportunity for shareholders to participate in the class action.

— The firm has issued multiple notices concerning the BZAI securities matter and the opportunity for shareholders to participate in the class action. Pomerantz LLP — Pomerantz began investigating potential BZAI claims following the April decline and subsequently announced that a class action had been filed.

The involvement of multiple firms does not mean that each firm filed a separate lawsuit or serves as court-appointed counsel. Some firms are investigating potential claims, some are soliciting investors, and others are providing notice of the existing litigation. The court ultimately determines lead-plaintiff and lead-counsel appointments.

What the Oct. 5 Deadline Means

The Oct. 5 deadline applies to investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff in the pending federal securities class action.

Investors generally are not required to serve as lead plaintiff to remain potential members of a class. Shareholders considering legal action should review the complaint and consult independent counsel regarding their individual circumstances rather than relying solely on law-firm advertisements.

The litigation remains in its early stages. The allegations have not been adjudicated, no class has been finally certified, and no court has determined that Blaize or any individual defendant violated federal securities laws.

You can also view this news story on USPress.News.

Disclaimer

This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. The allegations described in the lawsuit and law-firm announcements are allegations only. Blaize Holdings and the individual defendants are presumed not liable unless and until liability is established through the judicial process. Filing a lawsuit does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing, and no court ruling has established the truth of the plaintiffs’ allegations.