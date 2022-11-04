Crypto

Bitcoin Jumps After Jobs Report With $21,000 in Sight. The Fed Is Still a Worry. – Barron's

November 4, 2022
Alexander Graham



Bitcoin


and other cryptocurrencies were rising Friday after the U.S. jobs report inspired similar action in the stock market.

The price of Bitcoin has risen 3.5% over the past 24 hours to near $20,900, having traded around $20,600 before the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data. The largest crypto came perilously close to breaching the $20,000 level earlier in the week following the market’s negative reaction to the latest monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve, but has since rebounded and now has $21,000 in sight. 