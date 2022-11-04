Bitcoin Jumps After Jobs Report With $21,000 in Sight. The Fed Is Still a Worry. – Barron's





Bitcoin





and other cryptocurrencies were rising Friday after the U.S. jobs report inspired similar action in the stock market.

The price of Bitcoin has risen 3.5% over the past 24 hours to near $20,900, having traded around $20,600 before the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data. The largest crypto came perilously close to breaching the $20,000 level earlier in the week following the market’s negative reaction to the latest monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve, but has since rebounded and now has $21,000 in sight.