Bitcoin dropped to its lowest level in three weeks as equities continued to trend lower.The largest cryptocurrency declined as much as 1.9% on Tuesday to $16,277, the lowest level since Nov. 29. Second-largest Ether fell as much as 2.1% to the lowest since Nov. 28. Those moves come as the S&P 500 slid for a fourth straight session amid nervousness about the Federal Reserve’s potential rate-hike path.