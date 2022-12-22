Bitcoin dips, and two executives tied to SBF plead guilty to federal … – CNBC

ShareShare Article via FacebookShare Article via TwitterShare Article via LinkedInShare Article via EmailCNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what’s ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today’s show, investment strategist Lyn Alden explains her long-term “bullish” outlook for crypto and how the Federal Reserve’s actions could impact markets in the new year.