Bitcoin And EOS Are Ever-Present, But Big Eyes Coin Is The … – Analytics Insight



The cryptocurrency market has precisely 22,000 participants at the time of writing. It may have started with Bitcoin, but it certainly won’t end there; despite the crypto crash of 2022, there is a long way to go because of promising tokens like Big Eyes Coin (BIG).



The market needs tokens like BIG, EOS, and BTC that are packed with potential. There are a few reasons why experts have touted Big Eyes Coin as one for the future.

EOS – A Modern And Scalable Option

EOS is an open-source project focused on high efficacy, adaptability, and security. The platform is a third-generation blockchain backed by the EOS virtual machine and boasts a potent WebAssembly engine that enables users to conduct transactions at virtually non-existent costs.

The makers of EOS were determined to create the most programmable and scalable solution on the market by making it a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) network. EOS token holders have the autonomy to choose node operators.

A focus on the community is one of the many reasons for EOS’s popularity. Developers are authorized to create projects that are not supported on other blockchain platforms.

The EOSIO software is the foundation of the EOS network, and it was helmed by Daniel Larimer. The project was launched in 2018. In 2021, token holders decided to fund the EOS Network Foundation (ENF), a not-for-profit initiative to orchestrate support for the platform’s growth.

Bitcoin – The Most Dominant Force In The Market

There are several ways to determine Bitcoin’s impact. For starters, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency; it single-handedly gave rise to a brand-new industry. By that definition, every project (22,000 and counting) owes its existence to Bitcoin.

Even in the post-crypto crash phase, the daily trading volume of Bitcoin is over $10 billion, and its price is close to $20,000.

The phenomenon began in 2008 when a whitepaper was published online. The document was authored by someone using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Even more than a decade after its inception, their identity is still a secret. Bitcoin was officially released a few months later, in January 2009, as a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital asset.

Decentralization entails a system that functions solely between two parties without the supervision of third parties. For example, BTC token holders can conduct transactions without the intervention of intermediaries like banks or the government.

According to Nakamoto, they intended to establish a platform that would work well between stakeholders without the need for a financial institution. In addition, the notion of peer-to-peer engagement can also be explained using the example quoted above. Each deal is completed between users who are equal and independent.

Big Eyes Coin – Providing Hope In A Turbulent Time

BIG will move users’ wealth into the decentralized finance ecosystem. Since its emergence, DeFi services have resonated with users and continue to grow exponentially. Therefore, Big Eyes Coin is presented with a glorious opportunity to provide a solution and prevail. Secondly, BIG will use part of the funds for charity. The beneficiary of the welfare is the world’s oceans.



All you need to buy Big Eyes Coin is MetaMask. You can purchase BIG through the app by using ETH or your card.

