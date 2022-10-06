Bitcoin?com Announces Public Sale of VERSE Ecosystem Token

press release

Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact with cryptocurrencies and digital assets, has announced that Sale B, or the public sale of the VERSE utility and rewards token, will begin on November 1, 2022. Verse will support people onboarding into Bitcoin and DeFi by rewarding them for buying, selling, storing, using, and learning about cryptocurrency.

Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been creating opportunities for financial independence on a global scale through its suite of resources, including the Bitcoin.com news site, educational resources, and its low-barrier-to-entry wallet. Through Sale B, Bitcoin.com’s millions of users are able to take full advantage of their time spent engaging with the platform. Rewards will be allocated by interacting with the Verse DEX, staking VERSE, cash back paid in VERSE, and using the VERSE token as collateral in various lending pools. Bitcoin.com plans to release airdrops to spread awareness about Verse and entice current users and newcomers alike to be more involved in DeFi.

“The public sale of VERSE signifies a milestone for the Bitcoin.com ecosystem and allows us to reach a new audience, especially those who want to journey through their first token sale with ease, simplicity, and a trustworthy platform,” said Dennis Jarvis, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “The crypto community is on the cusp of defining the next wave of economic freedom, and Bitcoin.com looks forward to ushering in a new generation of financially independent users through the Verse ecosystem.”

The VERSE token supply is fixed at 210 billion, and will be distributed over the course of seven years. Sale B follows the VERSE private sale, which was completed in May 2022, and sold 10% of the total VERSE supply in exchange for $33.6 million.

“The Verse community has grown to more than 25,000 members across Telegram and Discord, representative of not only crypto-newcomers but also crypto-natives who see the value and are aligned with our mission to deliver a world where economic freedom is at the core of our decision making,” said Vitalik Marincenko, Lead Engineer with Verse. He added, “the Bitcoin.com Wallet boasts over 34 million wallets created, many of which we expect to participate in the sale.”

Lizzie Eng, Lead for the Verse Development Fund noted, “The utility of VERSE expands even further, acting as a cornerstone of the Verse Development Fund, an initiative to accelerate growth and innovation in Bitcoin.com’s Verse ecosystem. Starting in Q1 of 2023 the fund will provide grants to DApps that integrate with the ecosystem. The fund will also sponsor hackathons and incubate tokenized projects through our launchpad service, which will be released next year.”

As a cross-chain token compatible with the ERC-20 standard, VERSE will provide immense value to those interacting with the Verse DEX, Ethereum blockchain, and broader DeFi ecosystem. The Verse team is actively exploring opportunities to expand the token into low-fee Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible networks to provide an optimal user experience. The public sale of VERSE compliments exciting developments occurring in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem, such as integrations with Avalanche, the official launch of the Verse Development Fund, and security and accessibility upgrades made to Bitcoin.com accounts.

The Verse token sale is not available in the United States, Japan, or other restricted jurisdictions.

Registrations for the public sale are now open at getverse.com.

Bitcoin.com Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a global leader in introducing newcomers to crypto. Featuring accessible educational materials, timely and objective news, and intuitive self-custodial products, we make it easy for anyone to buy, spend, trade, invest, earn, and stay up-to-date on cryptocurrency and the future of finance.

