Birmingham, AL Police Department Reports Arrest of Corderious Scroggins & Clarence Scroggins

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports that a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Monday January 6, 2019 at approximately 11:15 a.m.

The deceased has been identified as Douglas Paige

Douglas Paige, B/M, 34, of Fairfield, Alabama.

Officers from the South Precinct received a Shot Spotter call to the area of 9th Avenue North and 44th Place. While responding, officers received a call of a person shot in the 4400 block of 9th Avenue North. Upon arrival officers located one person unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car. Birmingham Fire and Rescue reported to the scene to render treatment, but the victim was pronounced deceased prior to being transported to the hospital.

Investigators found that the deceased was involved in a physical altercation with three subjects before he was able to make his way to his car. Investigators found that one suspect fired into the victim’s vehicle before he could drive away.

The first suspect has been identified as Corderious Scroggins

Corderious Scroggins, B/M, 25, of Birmingham, Alabama. A Capital Murder warrant has been obtained against the suspect. On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, the BPD Crime Reduction Team located and apprehended the suspect in the Kingston Housing Community. The suspect is in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail.

The second suspect has been identified as Clarence Scroggins

Clarence Scroggins, B/M, 24, of Birmingham, Alabama. A Capital Murder warrant has been obtained against the suspect. The suspect is in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail.