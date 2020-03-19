Billings man Dejon Duncan charged with drug distribution, gun crimes in sex trafficking investigation

(STL.News) – A Billings man accused of crimes in an investigation into sex trafficking was arraigned today on drug distribution and firearms charges, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Dejon Anthony Duncan, 21, pleaded not guilty to four counts in a 25-count indictment charging multiple defendants. The four counts include distribution of ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Duncan faces a minimum mandatory five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release.

The indictment is merely an accusation and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided. Duncan was detained pending further proceedings.

Co-defendants William Maurice Newkirk, 39, and Djavon Lamont King, 29, both of Billings, have pleaded not guilty to multiple sex trafficking and drug counts. Newkirk also pleaded not guilty to firearms counts.

