Biggest Movers: QNT Remains Near Multi-Week High, XMR up for Fifth Straight Session

Quant was one of the biggest gainers to start the weekend, as price remained close to a multi-week high. This comes as cryptocurrency markets were marginally higher, following Friday’s volatile session. Monero was also higher on Saturday, as the token extended its recent gains for a fifth consecutive day.

Quant (QNT)

Quant (QNT) was trading near a multi-week high on Saturday, as prices rallied above a notable resistance point.

QNT/USD rose to an intraday high of $131.95 to start the weekend, less than a day after it fell to a bottom of $121.95.

This surge in price pushed quant towards its highest point since Nov. 9, when price was trading at $150.60.

QNT/USD – Daily Chart

Looking at the chart, today’s rally came as the token moved beyond a resistance at the $125.00 mark.

In addition to this, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is tracking at its strongest point since October 26, with a reading of 54.85.

Although this is below a resistance of 55.00, many expect QNT to move beyond this over the weekend, with price moving towards $140.00.

Monero (XMR)

Monero (XMR) was another notable gainer on Saturday, as prices edged closer to a key ceiling.

Following a low of $143.30 in yesterday’s session, XMR/USD moved to a peak of $148.19 earlier today.

This saw monero hover close to a resistance point of $150.00, as bulls attempt to recapture a recent three-and-a-half-week high.

XMR/USD – Daily Chart

As can be seen from the chart, XMR hit a three-week high on Thursday, when price traded at a top of $159.45.

Overall, the token has now been in the green for five straight days, and is up nearly 7% in the last week.

The RSI is currently tracking at 61.92, which is below a key ceiling of 65.00, which seems to be where bulls intend to land, and capture the $150.00 point in the process.

