Inaccurate Reports Regarding Changes to Missouri Vehicle Registrations

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Department of Revenue released the following information:

The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is issuing this advisory to correct inaccurate information being circulated through some media outlets – most likely generated from artificial intelligence (AI) sources regarding changes to Missouri vehicle registration requirements.

Several outlets have reported that, beginning January 1, 2026, Missouri will no longer require vehicle inspections and will expand vehicle registration options, allowing drivers to select longer registration periods.

This information is incorrect. Missouri law has not changed regarding these issues. Vehicle registration and safety requirements remain unaltered. For clarity, similar proposals have been introduced in recent legislative sessions but never became law.

When misinformation is circulated, it causes confusion and inconvenience. The Missouri Department of Revenue encourages the public and the media to rely on official Missouri DOR communications and website resources for accurate, up-to-date information on motor vehicle laws and requirements.

For resources pertaining to vehicle inspections, titling, and registration, visit the Missouri Department of Revenue’s official website at dor.mo.gov.

Editor’s Note: STL.News inaccurately reported this as well. We apologize to the Missouri Department of Revenue and to our readers. We will prevent this from occurring in the future.