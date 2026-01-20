Ad imageAd image
Police Say Killer Confessed, Victim's Mother Ask Why Case Dropped
General

Police Say Killer Confessed, Victim’s Mother Asks Why Case Dropped

Smith - Editor in Chief
Police Say Killer Confessed, Victim's Mother Ask Why Case Dropped

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) FOX 2 St. Louis published this video yesterday, January 19, 2026, which raises questions. Why was the case dropped?  We will await a response, which we are certain FOX 2 St. Louis will stay on top of.

Who was the killer? Why was the case dropped?

Play

Video retrieved from YouTube, provided as a courtesy of FOX 2 St. Louis

By Smith Editor in Chief
