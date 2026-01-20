Ad imageAd image
Riverview Mayor, Michael Cornell Jr. Faces Lawsuits
Smith - Editor in Chief
More News About Riverview, MO, Mayor Michael Cornell Jr. Was Facing Lawsuits Prior to His Arrest.

RIVERVIEW, MO (STL.News) We announced on January 18, 2026, that Riverview, MO, Mayor Michael Cornell Jr. had been arrested.  According to KMOV St. Louis, he was already facing multiple lawsuits related to his behavior, which was likely considered in deciding to make the arrest.

Watch the video provided by KMOV St. Louis, which provides complete details:

Play

By Smith Editor in Chief
