Big Four Company EY Takes Wavespace Utility to the Metaverse

EY, one of the “big four” accounting companies, is taking part of its software suite into the metaverse. EY wavespace, a utility that lets customers join meetings with EY personnel from several places around the world, will now include immersive experiences, allowing customers to interact in VR environments.

EY Steps Into the Creative Metaverse

EY, one of the big four companies in accounting, with more than 300,000 employees in 150 countries, announced on Oct. 26 that it would integrate metaverse capabilities into EY wavespace, a team collaboration tool.

The company aims to improve the level of engagement and the quality of communication among company employees and teams using the application, which will now allow users to interact with others on an immersive level. EY wavespace will now include features for users to communicate in various modes: in-person, virtual, hybrid, and now in the metaverse, allowing its customers to take advantage of these interactions.

To EY, adding such functionalities to its products is part of satisfying the interest many of its customers from all sectors and industries have in the metaverse. Edwina Fitzmaurice, EY global chief customer success officer, stated:

At this stage, the metaverse is about creativity and opportunity, not certainty, and I am excited for EY teams to continue shaping a road map for how clients can anticipate and transform for this next frontier of human experience.

Other Metaverse Developments

The company has already entered the metaverse, establishing a metaverse lab that allows customers to receive consulting in areas such as 3D design, web animation, game development, art direction, and human experience design. This is part of the expansion strategy of the company, which is branching out of its already established business model.

EY also uses this knowledge to provide services in artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and digital twin robotics for its customers. However, EY is not the only company interested in including metaverse capabilities in its services.

Microsoft announced on Oct. 25 that it was in the process of adapting part of its software stack to work with metaverse-constructed applications. Specifically, it’s making its cloud division capable of providing complementary data to improve the results of customers in industrial applications, including the design of products before mass production.

What do you think about EY including metaverse capabilities in its wavespace utility? Tell us in the comments section below.

Sergio Goschenko Sergio is a cryptocurrency journalist based in Venezuela. He describes himself as late to the game, entering the cryptosphere when the price rise happened during December 2017. Having a computer engineering background, living in Venezuela, and being impacted by the cryptocurrency boom at a social level, he offers a different point of view about crypto success and how it helps the unbanked and underserved.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons, Anne Czichos / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.