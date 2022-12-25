Big Eyes Coin Is Ready To Rule The Crypto Market. How Will Chiliz … – NewsWatch

The rise of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is known to everyone. The crypto market has seen a bloodbath in the year 2022. Many people have lost their faith and money in the ongoing year. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) came as a sigh of relief for the investors.

Experts are impressed with its technique and working abilities and said it would boost the market in no time. Apart from some high-end competitors, its competition with purpose coins Chiliz and Toncoin will also be exciting.

What makes Big Eyes Coin so strong?

A whitepaper is a crucial document for every newly launched cryptocurrency. It aids the currency in getting the confidence of investors. The team of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) published a comprehensive whitepaper this year that was not just detailed but beautiful as well.

The Whitepaper of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has discussed almost every feature that has already been planned. Its planning and execution make this token vital for the top competitors. The following are the most critical features announced in its whitepaper.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-driven token, as most tokens are specified for people. It has started its journey with Presale and is at the seventh lap. The Presale of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has seen massive success as it has raised more than 11 million USD.

The blockchain world has seen some scams as well. So crypto market came up with a plan to tackle scams. It has started using different online platforms to verify the authenticity of any project. Out of many online platforms, CoinSniper is the toughest. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has worked very smartly and met all the requirements to be verified by CoinSniper. It shows that this currency is legit.

Charity is the best way to make this world a better place. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has shown great interest in charity. Of its 200 billion tokens, 5% have been specified for charity works. It has announced that this amount will be used for the betterment of oceans around the globe.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has done every trick required to win people’s confidence. It has locked its liquidity to give investors a secure feeling. The liquidity pool is locked for a certain period using a smart contract, so a certain number of tokens are not going anywhere. People feel more secure when liquidity is locked.



What is Chiliz?

Chiliz is an exchange with a unique type of purpose token called CHZ. CHZ token is used to purchase Fan tokens around the globe. These FAN tokens allow you to govern and make decisions in different policies of your favorite franchise, such as Team line-up, stadium names, and player selection.

CHZ token also works as an ERC20 token on Ethereum and BEP2 on Binance smart chain, making it more scalable.

How does Toncoin work?

Toncoin was initially known as Gram. It is an open-source layer 1 type blockchain network. Owned by Telegram, it boarded unlimited telegram users at once. Toncoin has a whole vibe as it offers many unique features such as TON proxy, TON storage, and wallet.

The best part about Toncoin is its lightning-quick transaction speed and low fees. These things attracted people to leave many famous blockchain setups. Currently, it is ranked 25th best according to market capitalization.



