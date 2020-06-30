Biegun’s Remarks at the Three Seas Initiative Virtual Ministerial

Washington, DC (STL.News) Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun delivered remarks at the Three Seas Initiative Virtual Ministerial hosted by the Government of Estonia. The Three Seas Initiative aims to boost economic prosperity through connectivity between the Baltic, Adriatic, and Black Seas.

Deputy Secretary Biegun reaffirmed U.S. support for the 12 Three Seas member states’ efforts to improve North-South energy, transportation, and digital infrastructure. The Deputy noted a secure, prosperous, and resilient Three Seas region is key not only to binding the countries of Central and Eastern Europe more closely with the rest of the European Union, but also to the United States.

The United States, through the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, has committed to investing up to $1 billion toward Three Seas Initiative energy projects, and welcomes the investments to the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund announced by Estonia, Latvia, Hungary, Poland, and Romania. Looking forward to the October 2020 Tallinn Summit, we encourage all Three Seas member states to invest in the Fund, to endorse the Blue Dot Network principles, and to launch projects that will make this initiative an innovative platform and vehicle for positive change.

