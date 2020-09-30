Biegun’s Meeting with Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs & Defense Coveney

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun met with Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense Simon Coveney today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Biegun and Minister Coveney discussed the global impacts of the current pandemic and emphasized the importance of our longstanding bilateral relationship built on shared democratic values, economic investment, and cultural exchange. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the unwavering U.S. commitment to the preservation of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and to maintaining close ties with both the EU and UK, following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE