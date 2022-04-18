Bethel Man Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Joleen D. Simpson, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation in New England, announced that TIMOTHY P. DRAPER, 54, of Bethel, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty today in Hartford federal court to one count of tax evasion

According to court documents and statements made in court, Draper owns and operates T&M Lawn & Landscape, and also owns multiple residential rental properties in Bethel and Danbury. Draper failed to deposit into his business operating accounts numerous checks generated from his landscaping and rental businesses, resulting in underreporting of approximately $1.8 million in business receipts on his tax returns for the 2015 through 2017 tax years. Draper also paid personal expenses out of the business accounts and failed to categorize such payments as income to him. The underreporting of income resulted in the underpayment of more than $500,000 in income taxes for the three tax years.

Draper is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam on July 11, at which time he faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

Draper has paid $1,117,883.11 in back taxes, interest and penalties.

This investigation has been conducted by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher W. Schmeisser.