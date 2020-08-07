Belmont Man Jon Daigle, Jr. Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

(STL.News) – Jon Daigle, Jr., 33, of Belmont, pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 12, 2019, the Belmont Police Department received a report that two people were using drugs in a parked car outside a convenience store. Officers responded and identified Daigle and another individual as the occupants of the vehicle. In plain view, they observed drug paraphernalia in the car. Officers seized the vehicle and applied for a search warrant, which was granted. Later that day, officers searched the car and found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, mail addressed to various people in Laconia, Gilford, and Meredith, New Hampshire (including checks made out to people who were not occupants of the vehicle), a USPS mail tote, and a lock pick set.

On January 15, 2020, the Bedford Police Department began an investigation of mail stolen from a community mailroom. A surveillance camera in the mailroom showed that on January 12, 2020, Daigle was captured on video as he picked the lock to the mailroom, entered the room, rummaged through various packages, and left with a handful of mail.

On various occasions between January and April of 2020, Daigle and his co-conspirator altered stolen checks and cashed or attempted to cash them at various banks in New Hampshire. Some of the checks were stolen from the community mailroom in Bedford and also from mailboxes in Manchester. On April 1, 2020, Daigle and a co-conspirator attempted to use a stolen driver’s license to cash a check at a credit union.

On April 23, 2020, Daigle and a co-conspirator were arrested by Manchester Police Officers. Officers seized the vehicle and obtained a search warrant. The vehicle contained over $16,000 in stolen checks, stolen credit cards, the stolen driver’s license used at the credit union on April 1, and various other pieces of stolen mail.

Daigle is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17, 2020.

“Bank fraud causes real harm to individuals as well as financial institutions,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “The harm is compounded when criminals interfere with the U.S. Mail to facilitate their schemes. We will continue to work closely with U.S. Postal Inspection Service and all of our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who engage in this type of criminal activity”

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service actively conducts investigations with our counterparts to combat mail theft in our communities,” said Inspector in Charge Joseph W. Cronin of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Boston Division. “The U.S. Mail remains one of the most secure means of transmitting personal information and our Postal Inspectors work diligently to preserve the integrity of the U.S. Mail.”

This matter was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Belmont Police Department, the Bedford Police Department, and the Manchester Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgiana L. Konesky.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE