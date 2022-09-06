Beaver Falls Man Sentenced to Distribute Cocaine

Beaver Falls Man Sentenced to 7 Years for Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine and Crack

(STL.News) A former Beaver County resident has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court to seven years of imprisonment and four years of supervised release on his convictions for violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon imposed the sentence last Friday on Cadee Akins Jr., age 27, formerly o Beaver Falls, PA.

According to information presented to the court, Akins, Jr. conspired with his father, Cadee Akins, Sr., and others to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base. The investigation revealed that from November 2017 to September 2020, the defendant supplied other drug dealers with cocaine or personally distributed crack to end users in Beaver Falls.

During two controlled-buy operations, the defendant was recorded on audio and video distributing crack. Additionally, during a July 2019 traffic stop, law enforcement seized two kilograms of cocaine from the defendant’s father, who transported cocaine to individuals within the conspiracy using rental vehicles.

Assistant United States Attorney Brendan J. McKenna prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Chung commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Akins Jr.

Read more news relating to “Cocaine:”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today