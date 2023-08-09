Bandana’s BBQ Express to Open in St. Louis on Hampton Ave

Bandana’s BBQ Express will open a new Express location on Hampton Ave in St. Louis, MO.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Bandana’s BBQ Express is opening a new location on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 10, 2023. Bandana’s BBQ was established in 1996 and has grown to more than 20 restaurants across five central states. This information was obtained from an article published by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

They will be the fourth restaurant to launch inside The Hill Food Co. facility, which opened last week, with Thai Kitchen being the first restaurant to launch and receive the first online order. More are going online daily, with approximately nine kitchens already leased.

The Hill Food Co. has 22 commercial kitchens that they lease to restaurants and restaurant startups to sell food online for delivery or pickup, selling most of the food on third-party websites such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and eOrderSTL, which is owned and operated by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

We will publish a significant amount of content relating to The Hill Food Co. as they fill up the remaining facilities announcing opening dates and new tenants.

