Facebook Twitter
HomeEntertainmentBandana's BBQ Express to Open in St. Louis on Hampton Ave
Entertainment

Bandana’s BBQ Express to Open in St. Louis on Hampton Ave

Smith
By Smith
0
34
Bandana's BBQ Express to Open in St. Louis on Hampton Ave
Bandana's BBQ Express to Open in St. Louis on Hampton Ave

Bandana’s BBQ Express will open a new Express location on Hampton Ave in St. Louis, MO.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Bandana’s BBQ Express is opening a new location on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 10, 2023.  Bandana’s BBQ was established in 1996 and has grown to more than 20 restaurants across five central states.  This information was obtained from an article published by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

They will be the fourth restaurant to launch inside The Hill Food Co. facility, which opened last week, with Thai Kitchen being the first restaurant to launch and receive the first online order.  More are going online daily, with approximately nine kitchens already leased.

The Hill Food Co. has 22 commercial kitchens that they lease to restaurants and restaurant startups to sell food online for delivery or pickup, selling most of the food on third-party websites such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and eOrderSTL, which is owned and operated by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

We will publish a significant amount of content relating to The Hill Food Co. as they fill up the remaining facilities announcing opening dates and new tenants.

CLICK to view our most recent article about The Hill Food Co.  The story was also covered by STL.Directory.

Previous article
Ghost Kitchen Concept – The Hill Food Co. – St. Louis – Launched
Smith
Smithhttps://stlouisweb.design/
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith designed a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Facebook Twitter

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright © 2023 STL.News
MORE STORIES
Ghost Kitchen Concept - The Hill Food Co. - St. Louis - Launched

Ghost Kitchen Concept – The Hill Food Co. – St. Louis...