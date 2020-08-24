Baltimore County Police Locate Driver & Vehicle Involved in Essex Pedestrian Crash

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police have located the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Essex Saturday night.

Just before 10 p.m. on August 22, a pedestrian crossed the northbound lanes of Route 702 near Middleborough Road against the pedestrian signal when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Route 702 that fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Investigators from the Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team are continuing their investigating into this incident. Charges are pending against the driver following a review by the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE