Audubon County Resident Brandon Michael Barringer Sentenced for being a Drug User in possession of firearm

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on July 8, 2020, Brandon Michael Barringer, age 36, of Audubon, was sentenced to two years in prison followed by two years of supervised release by United States District Court Senior Judge James E. Gritzner for being a drug user in possession of a firearm. Barringer pleaded guilty to the offense on March 6, 2020.

The sentencing was the result of an incident in Audubon on November 15, 2019. Barringer removed a .40 caliber rifle from his car and threatened an individual with the rifle after a domestic disturbance. Barringer then left Audubon and was located by law enforcement in Carroll County, where the rifle was recovered along with ammunition. Barringer is a long time user of methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Audubon Police Department, Audubon County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

