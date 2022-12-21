Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Statement on the Passage of the Justice for Victims of War Crimes Act

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, December 22, 2022

The Justice Department released the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland:

“During a meeting yesterday afternoon at the White House, President Zelenskyy gave us further reports of horrific atrocities resulting from Russia’s unjust and unprovoked war in Ukraine.

“The Justice Department and our partners stand with the people of Ukraine and will pursue every avenue of accountability to bring to justice those responsible, wherever they are located. The Justice for Victims of War Crimes Act will strengthen those efforts by enabling the Department to prosecute alleged war criminals who are found in the United States.

“In the United States of America, there must be no hiding place for war criminals and no safe haven for those who commit such atrocities. This bill will help the Justice Department fulfill that important mandate.”

Updated December 22, 2022