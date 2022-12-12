Asos shares tumble amid fresh fears over its finances



Asos fears as shares tumble: Fashion firm mulls hiring a restructuring expert in bid to revive its flagging fortunesBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 17:02 EST, 12 December 2022 | Updated: 17:03 EST, 12 December 2022

Asos shares tumbled amid fresh fears over its finances. The fast fashion firm is considering hiring a restructuring expert as it seeks to revive its fortunes.It entered talks with banks about bringing in a turnaround specialist after finance boss Katy Mecklenburgh said this month she is quitting. Year from hell: Asos shares fell another 7.4% amid fresh fears over the fast fashion firm’s financesShore Capital retail analyst Eleonora Dani said Mecklenburgh was jumping from a ‘sinking ship’ as discussions began between beleaguered Asos and Barclays, HSBC and Lloyds Banking Group. Sources told Bloomberg no decision has been reached. As Asos’s ‘year from hell’ continued, shares fell 7.4 per cent, or 43p, to 542p. Its credit cover was cut in October, a move that has spelled the beginning of the end for retailers such as Woolworths, Comet and Toys ‘R’ Us. AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said bosses should have ‘fixed the roof while the sun was shining’ as the retailer enjoyed a lockdown-fuelled online shopping boom.

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…